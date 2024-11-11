GREAT FALLS — Now that the election is over, political signs need to be removed from Great Falls properties by Tuesday, November 12.

When do political signs have to be taken down?

In Great Falls, political signs are allowed to be put up 60 days prior to an election but must be taken down within seven days after the election.

While it hasn’t been a large issue in the past, the police can respond to complaints about longstanding political signs if they are filed.

“We don't have the sign police out there looking for signs," said Joe McKenney, City Commissioner for Great Falls. "The city will respond to complaints, and maybe it's a phone call, but I don't even think the city has had complaints about yard signs in the past.”

In Cascade County outside of the city, signs can go up 90 days prior to the election, and must be taken down within two weeks of the election.

More political signage information for the city of Great Falls can be found here.

