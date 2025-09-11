American Legion Riders hosts 9/11 memorial service in Havre

HAVRE — Twenty-four years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Havre American Legion Riders hosted a memorial service to remember the victims and heroes of that tragic day.

The ceremony held deep meaning for attendees, serving as both a day of remembrance and an opportunity to honor those who lost their lives and those who served in the aftermath.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch:

American Legion Riders host 9/11 memorial service in Havre

"It's such an awesome event every single year. We can never forget what happened," said Bob Brewer, Assistant Director Havre Chapter 11 American Legion Riders.

David Zimmer, Sergeant at arms for the Havre Chapter 11 Legion Riders ,who served in the National Guard, was in New York City on September 11, 2001. He shared his firsthand experience of responding to Ground Zero.

"We pulled up in an old deuce and a half, if you remember those, they were just god awful trucks. Reliable. But, we ran water masks and a bunch of other medical supplies down to the World Trade Center. Ground zero," Zimmer said.

The devastation he witnessed that day forever changed his perspective on life.

"The carnage was unexplainable. To see the extraordinary destruction, was unfathomable. So that forever, forever changed my thoughts and feelings on a few things," Zimmer said.

For Hill County Sheriff Jamie Ross, 9/11 ceremonies serve an important purpose in remembering and honoring the approximately 3,000 victims of the terrorist attack.

"One thing that that I think about is there are adults now that weren't even alive when this occurred. And I think it's good to remind them what happened so we don't let it happen again," Ross said.

