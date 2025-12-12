'Drinking Water Health Advisory' issued for Havre

GREAT FALLS — The City of Havre on Friday issued a Drinking Water Health Advisory as a precaution due to the difficulty in treating water and changes to source water conditions.

The agency said in a news release that the treatment difficulty is likely due to extreme rains and changes in weather conditions, resulting in changes to source water conditions.

No treatment violations have occurred at this time.

City personnel have been keeping the Montana Department of Environmental Quality updated on the situation.



Here is the full text of the advisory:

Our water system is currently experiencing changing source water conditions making it difficult to treat the water. While no treatment violations have occurred, the city is issuing this Health Advisory as a precaution. This is not an emergency and as our customers, you have a right to know what is happening, what you should do, and what we are doing to monitor this situation.

This Health Advisory is precautionary. The City of Havre public water supply is experiencing drastically changing source water conditions likely due to the extreme amounts of rain and current weather conditions. In an effort to protect public health, this Health Advisory has been issued after we consulted with MT DEQ. Water system personnel are working diligently to treat the water. Chlorine residuals have been increased as an added protection as a precaution.



People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or on EPA’s website epa.gov/safewater.

What does this mean?



Fecal coliform and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

What is being done?



Chlorine residuals are being increased for disinfection as a precaution. Treatment changes are being made as necessary within compliance to MT DEQ regulations.

Water system personnel are closely monitoring the situation and will update users if any conditions change.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA’s website epa.gov/safewater.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice.

For more information, call Public Works at 406-265-4941.