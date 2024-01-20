Fire hits several businesses in Shelby

A fire along Main Street in downtown Shelby affected at least three businesses on Friday, January 19, 2024.

According to Dean Lerum at radio station KSEN, the fire sparked shortly after 6pm and spread to the Prairie Peddler, the Shelby Nail Salon, and Monkey Around Shelby (Shelby Safari).

According to Shelby Fire Chief Ron Buck, the fire was extinguished quickly but all three businesses sustained fire and smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The firefighting effort was hampered by sub-zero temperatures. Buck told KSEN that the -20 degree windchill froze firelines and engines, and made progress difficult.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you when we get more information.

