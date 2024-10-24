Firefighters in Poplar treated for 'toxic smoke inhalation'

GREAT FALLS — Several firefighters were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, according to the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department.

The agency said it was paged to a structure fire on C Street West at 3:36 p.m.

Nine firefighters taken to a hospital for "toxic smoke inhalation."

One of the nine was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the other eight went to be checked out based on a recommendation from the on-call doctor at Northeast Montana Health Services.

An update later on Wednesday said that all nine firefighters were "doing well," and seven were to be discharged. Two others would remain for observation.



The Poplar Volunteer Fire Department said: "We would like to thank the EMS staff and the rest of the NEMHS crew, Tribal, State, and County Law Enforcement, Culbertson Volunteer Fire Department for helping us extinguish and mop-up the scene and Donald Boyd for traffic control."

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the amount of damage.

The scene has been turned over to Tribal Law Enforcement and they will remain at the scene until the State Fire Marshall does an investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.