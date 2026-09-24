CHINOOK — Cattle raised in Montana can have an impact far beyond the state's borders.

That was on display in Chinook as the Montana Angus Tour brought together Angus breeders from across the United States and around the world, giving visitors a firsthand look at Montana cattle and genetics.

The tour dates back to 1974 and rotates through different regions of the state. This year's tour takes participants to 14 ranch stops across north-central Montana, with visitors from 12 countries and nearly 70 international guests taking part.

WATCH: MONTANA ANGUS TOUR ROLLS THROUGH THE HI-LINE

From Montana to the world: Angus Tour showcases Hi-Line genetics

For Montana breeders, that international audience creates an opportunity to show how their cattle perform here — and potentially send those genetics around the world.

“They're coming to view our cattle, to see how our genetics are working in our environment, and possibly take them home to work in their environment,” Montana Angus breeder Darrell Stevenson said.

American Angus Association CEO Mark McCully said the tour gives individual breeders a chance to showcase their operations, cattle and breeding philosophies to people who have traveled from across the country and beyond.

“It's a great way for individual breeders to showcase their operation, showcase their genetics, and to show them off literally to folks here in the state but that have traveled from other states and around the country,” McCully said.

Few visitors traveled farther than William McLaren, secretary general of the World Angus Secretariat. McLaren, who is from Scotland, made his way to Montana by way of Uruguay.

“I've just came to Montana via Uruguay on my way home. So it's just a slight detour,” McLaren joked.

His travels also illustrate just how far Montana's influence in the Angus industry reaches.

McLaren said he has visited 36 countries through his work with Angus cattle — and has seen Montana genetics in every one of them.

“I've been in 36 countries to do Angus cattle, and every one of them will have Montana genetics,” McLaren said. “America is where most genetics are sourced."

Angus cattle originated in Scotland but have since spread around the world, adapting to dramatically different climates and environments. McLaren said tours like Montana's give breeders a chance to see those genetics firsthand, compare what works in different environments and, just as importantly, build relationships with the people raising them.

“It's a people business,” McLaren said. “Genetics can change, but it's the contacts and the people you meet here.”

And despite bringing together producers from different countries, climates and cattle operations, McLaren said keeping a group of Angus breeders happy is pretty simple.

“Let's look at Angus cattle, talk about Angus cattle and eat Angus beef,” he said.

