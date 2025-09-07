Harlem Public Schools responds to report a student with a gun

GREAT FALLS — Harlem Public Schools said in a news release on Saturday, September 6, 2025, that administrators were alerted to a potential threat of a student with a gun on campus.

Superintendent John McGee said at least three students reported to a trusted adult that they had seen a fellow student with a hand gun.

McGee said that school officials initiated the emergency response plan and contacted the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The involved individuals have been identified, and law enforcement is currently taking "appropriate action," according to McGee.

He commended the students that reported the incident for their courage and for following the "See Something, Say Something" protocol.

The district has implemented the following measures, effective immediately:



Increased Law Enforcement Presence: You will see an increased presence of law enforcement officers and our School Resource Officer on and around campus for the remainder of the week.

Enhanced Security Protocols: We have heightened our standard security procedures, including monitoring all campus entry and exit points.

Student Support: Our school counselors and support staff are aware of the situation and are available to speak with any students who may be feeling anxious or have questions.

McGee said: "While we are limited in the details we can share to protect the integrity of the investigation, we want you to know that the situation has been contained and there is no ongoing, credible threat to the school."

We will update you if we get more information.