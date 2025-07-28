Havre hit by flooding

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms impacted north-central Montana again on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Late Sunday evening one of these strong thunderstorms impacted Havre with gusty winds (gusts over 50 mph at times) and extreme rainfall as up to 2.5" of rain fell in just 30 minutes.

This excessive rainfall caused lots of flooding in Havre.

Several roads were flooded out with the water as high as the top of the wheel well on a pickup truck.

Several vehicles were stranded in this water.

Some people also reported having their basements flooded.

We have not received any reports of injuries.