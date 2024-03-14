Watch Now
Health Advisory issued for public water system in Havre

Water Sink Faucet
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 16:29:05-04

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the health advisory that has been issued by the City of Havre regarding the water supply.

Havre Public Works said: "There is no reason to boil water and the information provided is of a precautionary nature. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update residents if/when the situation changes." For more information, call the Public Works Department at 406-265-4941.

