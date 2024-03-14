Health Advisory issued for public water system in Havre

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the health advisory that has been issued by the City of Havre regarding the water supply.
Havre Public Works said: "There is no reason to boil water and the information provided is of a precautionary nature. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update residents if/when the situation changes." For more information, call the Public Works Department at 406-265-4941.