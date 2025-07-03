Large fire threatens town of Malta

GREAT FALLS — The Phillips County Sheriff's Office issued a "fire emergency" for residents of Malta on Wednesday evening (July 2, 2025).

Drone Video: fire threatens town of Malta

Just after 9 p.m. the agency said: "There is a large uncontrolled fire south of Malta heading toward Malta being pushed by high winds. Residents in the Hillcrest area are advised to evacuate to the north immediately. All other citizens are asked to stay out of that area and off the roads to allow law enforcement and fire crews to safely help evacuate people and fight the fire."

Malta City Hall will be open for people who evacuate their homes.

There are no reports at this point of any injuries.

We have received unconfirmed reports that some homes may have been damaged.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the size.

We will update you as we get more information.