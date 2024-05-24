Marijuana retailer opens in Cut Bank

CUT BANK — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on The Hi-Line Company, a marijuana retailer that recently opened in Cut Bank.
It is at 317 Railroad Street; the phone number is 406-317-7624. Click here to visit the website.
Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plans on declassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. With that in mind, farmers and dispensaries are popping up all over the U.S.
Colby Johnson Co-Founder and Co-Owner of The High-Line Company talks with MTN News. We're not here to solely make a profit. we are here to make a successful business. But in doing so, we have to help the communities that we're in. And not only that, but we have to make the best quality products that we possibly can as well. And that's what we strive to do.
The High-Line Company products are grown, processed and packaged, right here in Montana.
Colby shares a bit, me personally, growing up here in Conrad, I farm and I ranch, and a lot of our investors are also farmers and ranchers, especially up on the High-Line. So that's another reason why we like to give back to the communities that we're in.
This growing industry is putting well needed tax dollars back into local communities of rural areas.
