Missing/Endangered Person Alert for Toole County man

Toole County Sheriff's Office
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Alert for Kenneth Lee Barker.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office says that Kenneth left his residence on Friday afternoon (June 6, 2025) for an unknown destination and is not properly equipped to travel.

The agency says Barker is diabetic and may be experiencing medical issues consistent with that of insulin reactions that can cause behavioral changes like irritability, confusion and/or unconsciousness.

Kenneth, 52 years old, is driving a 2005 red Mercury with Plate number 217050B. Kenneth was last seen by his family on Friday in Shelby wearing dark-colored jeans, a black shirt, and glasses.

Due to the nature and unknown behavior, please do not engage or approach Barker and wait for law enforcement to respond. Barker is known to frequent rural locations throughout Toole County.

Law enforcement has no information regarding his direction of travel.

If you have any information regarding Kennth, please call the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585 or dial 911.

