Montana farmers face huge loss without water from St. Mary Canal

BABB — The farmland of north-central Montana is dry, and the silence of idle irrigation systems is already translating into millions in losses for communities reliant on the Milk River Project.

With 140,000 acres of farmland typically irrigated by the water flowing from the St. Mary Canal, the stakes are high — and this year, farmers are sounding the alarm.

WATCH:

Montana farmers face big loss without St. Mary Canal supply

“Absolutely Critical” to Montana Agriculture

Gary Lundberg, a project inspector, put it plainly: “This is a huge agricultural area. Water is absolutely critical — for people, livestock, and especially hay production.”

When the water stopped flowing in 2024, the impact was immediate and severe.

“We didn’t irrigate half our acres the second time,” said Marko Manoukian, an irrigator and member of the St. Mary’s Working Group. That meant 60,000 acres went dry, wiping out an estimated $22 million in agricultural production in a single season.

Ripple Effects Reach Beyond the Fields

The economic hit doesn’t end with the crops.

“There’s another $12 million in secondary losses,” Manoukian explained. “Less fertilizer, less diesel, less equipment — because without water, we’re not buying those things.”

That brings the total projected loss to $33 million this summer if water access isn’t restored soon.

A Crisis for Communities, Not Just Farmers

The Milk River doesn’t just irrigate fields — it also supplies water to towns including Havre, Chinook, Harlem, and Fort Belknap Agency. If current trends continue, water boil orders or total outages could hit these communities by July.

“This is the second disaster in a couple years,” said Collin Augare, a pipe fitter working on repairs. “Fresno Reservoir’s getting low. The Highline needs every drop for farming and daily life.”

Urgency for Long-Term Solutions

Locals like Dustin Whitegrass stress the importance of stable infrastructure: “It takes a long time to grow anything and succeed. You need systems in place before you even plant.”

And according to Manoukian, the entire livestock industry is at risk.

“We have about 54,000 mother cows in Phillips County alone. We grow forage here to support them,” he said. “Congress needs to understand that water is a basic need — and without it, our quality of life here on the High Line suffers.”

As Montana’s dry season approaches and communities brace for the worst, farmers, ranchers, and city officials alike are calling on federal leaders to prioritize funding and repairs to the St. Mary Canal, a vital artery in the region’s agricultural and domestic water system.

Without swift action, the fields may remain fallow — and the losses will keep mounting.