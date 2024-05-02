New public access trail in Havre

HAVRE — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on a new trail in Hill County, which was made possible by a generous Havre couple.
Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
Public Access is a part of Montana, we all enjoy hunting, fishing, and hiking, but sometimes there is no access available. Here in Havre, a couple is generously granting public access to their private land.
Land owners Rick and Patty Lieberg told MTN News, it was a big backyard. and people once in a while would call up and ask if they could hike and I always wanted it to be preserved so it couldn't be destroyed. So I wanted to get a conservation easement on it and get a public access easement on it.
Thanks goes out to the Montana Conservation Corps and many other volunteers and local businesses that helped make this hiking trail a reality.
Lindsey Brandt-Bennett President of Havre Trails shared, It's taken a lot of patience. But, we're just really thrilled that we have such generous landowners near town here who open this up to us. I think it's surprising to a lot of the people who've been on it so far that what kind of view you can get up there and how cool it is. So we're just really thankful that this opportunity so close to town is here for the community.
Rick continues, they built the trails and people can finally start using it. Yeah, that's what we wanted all along, is for people to use it.
This Private Land is now accessible for the Community of Havre and a new place for hikers to explore.
For more information on hiking in Havre, Click Here.