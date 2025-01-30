PAWS expands to help animals and community in Havre

GREAT FALLS — PAWS of Chinook, also known as "Pets Are Worth Saving," is expanding its mission in Montana by taking over the former Havre’s Helping Haven location in Havre. The move aims to boost fundraising efforts and provide more support for both pets and people in need. The new facility is due to open on Friday February 21, 2025.

James Rolin reports - watch:

A New Chapter for PAWS

The PAWS shelter has been a staple in the community for years.

“PAWS has been around for 30 years, and the shelter itself has been here since 2006,” said Alissa Hewitt, President of PAWS.

Now, with its new location, the shelter is able to generate funds through a resale shop, where every dollar goes toward helping animals and the community.

“Everything you see behind me, plus all that and more, is going to be for sale,” Hewitt explained. “And 100% of that money goes towards the shelter and to the Hi-Line communities in need. It also goes towards our four-legged friends at the shelter, and now we’re able to help the two-legged friends and families here in Havre and the surrounding area.”

Services and Support

PAWS will continue its essential spay and neuter services, with vaccine clinics planned for the future. The shelter, which has been over capacity for two and a half years, has struggled with funding due to reliance on adoption fees.

“It’s been really tough for us. We’ve almost had to close down a few times,” Hewitt admitted. “So this came at a really good time for us.”

Beyond pet care, the new location will also serve the community in other ways.

“We have a lot of home goods, a lot of clothing—every size, from newborn all the way up to 5X,” Hewitt said. “We have everything you’re looking for, for every season and every size.”

Additionally, PAWS will be launching a pet pantry to assist families in need.

“If you’re running low on dog food and it’s a little while before you get paid, we can help with that,” Hewitt said.

Looking Ahead

The expansion provides PAWS with a sustainable income source, helping to ensure the shelter’s future while supporting both animals and families in the Havre area.

“We think it’s a great direction to go in,” Hewitt said. “So we’re just excited to do it.”

The new facility is due to open on Friday February 21st and is at 615 First Street West in Havre. Click here to visit the website.