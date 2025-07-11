City of Great Falls explains increase in utility rates

The City of Great Falls released the following information on Friday, July 11, 2025:

The Great Falls City Commission recently approved an increase to water, sewer, and storm drain utility rates, which took effect on July 1, 2025. Utility customers will see the complete impact of the rate adjustment starting with the August billing cycle. We’re committed to maintaining transparent communication and responsible stewardship of your public utility systems. Thank you for your understanding, your questions, and your support as we work together to build a stronger Great Falls.

Below is additional information and responses to common questions.

Why Are Utility Rates Increasing?

The City of Great Falls understands that any increase in monthly expenses can be difficult for some customers. We want to be transparent about the reasons behind this decision and what it means for you.

For a three year period, we held utility rates steady to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, however, the cost of operating and maintaining the City’s water, sewer, and storm drain systems continued to rise. Much of our infrastructure is aging and requires urgent upgrades to avoid major disruptions and more expensive emergency repairs later.

Your utility bill directly supports the systems you rely on every day—for clean water, safe sanitation, and storm water drainage. These aren’t luxuries; they’re the foundations of public health, safety, and quality of life.

What Are the New Rates?

Residential Customers – Average Monthly Impact (will vary based on usage)



Water: +$4.89 (21.17%) → From $23.20 to $28.09

Sewer: +$7.61 (26.26%) → From $28.91 to $36.52

Storm Drain: +$5.11 (57.6%) → From $8.34 to $13.45

Total Monthly Increase: +$17.61 → From $60.45 to $78.06

Commercial Customers – Average Monthly Impact (will vary based on usage)



Water: +$15.41 (21.17%) → From $72.69 to $88.10

Sewer: +$24.51 (26.26%) → From $92.22 to $116.73

Storm Drain: +$6.90 (57.6%) → From $11.96 to $18.86

Total Monthly Increase: +$46.82 → From $176.87 to $223.69

What’s Driving These Increases?

These rate adjustments are based on a comprehensive analysis of system needs and financial projections, including:

Water System – $61.4 Million in Improvements



Replacing deteriorated water mains

Upgrading the Water Treatment Plant

Implementing corrosion control and energy-efficient chlorine generation

Addressing rising costs of chemicals, electricity, and labor

Sewer System – $166 Million in Improvements



Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades to meet stricter environmental regulations

Phased rehabilitation of aging sewer lines

Pump station repairs and replacement

Potential nutrient removal upgrades driven by EPA and DEQ rulemaking

Storm Drain System – $29 Million in Improvements



Fixing known drainage issues in South Great Falls and downtown corridors

Cleaning and lining pipes to extend system life

Improving capacity to reduce flooding during major rain events

These investments help ensure that our utility systems remain resilient, reliable, and compliant with state and federal standards—now and for the next generation.

Why Now?



No rate increases for 3 years during COVID-19

Deferred maintenance has increased long-term costs

Aging infrastructure was identified as a top concern in our Growth Policy public survey

Delays mean higher costs later, especially with inflation and regulatory penalties

While no one likes higher bills, waiting only makes the problem worse—and more expensive to fix.

How Are Rates Calculated?

Rates are set based on:



A professional utility rate study

Operating and capital improvement costs

Projected demand and system usage

Industry-standard methodologies, reviewed in public meetings

The City strives to keep rates fair and equitable. Even with the adjustment, Great Falls remains below average when compared to utility rates in other Montana cities.

Is Help Available?

Yes. We don’t want anyone to go without essential services:

Utility Share Program



For residents facing shutoff or financial hardship

Contact Opportunities, Inc. at (406) 761-0310 to apply

LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program)



May help offset energy and utility costs for low-income households

Often available to those receiving SNAP, SSI, or TANF benefits

Contact Opportunities, Inc. at (406) 761-0310 to apply

Flexible Payment Options



Contact the Utility Billing Office at (406) 727-7660 (Option 2) to ask about payment plans or budget billing.

Planning for the Future

The adopted rate structure includes a new Capital Improvements Fund (targeted at $2 million per year) to prepare water, sewer, and storm drain infrastructure to support new jobs, development, and housing. The cost of new public infrastructure and access to the current service areas has long been identified by the City as a significant barrier to growth. This funding will allow the City to partner with developers, through a public process, to construct new utility infrastructure. The intent is to move the dial on Great Falls' slow growth, to increase the City's property tax base, create new jobs, and attract businesses and housing desired by residents.