Progress continues on Milk River Project

GREAT FALLS — Progress continues on the Milk River Project - watch:

The Milk River Project posted on Facebook this week:

We've got our first big milestone checked off! Sletten Construction Company has completed the bridge superstructure on the St Mary Siphon project. Meanwhile, Pro-Pipe Corporation is hard at work welding the pipe, and the cradles will soon be secured in their final resting place. With one structure down, we’re moving full steam ahead toward the inlet and outlet, where NW Construction and Sletten crews have teamed up to get the job done!

