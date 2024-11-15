GREAT FALLS — The Toole County Sheriff's Office says that the incident has been assessed as low risk, and there is no longer an active threat toward the schools or the community.

Law enforcement has cleared from the schools and will continue to investigate.

MTN News requested details from the Sheriff's Office and Shelby Public Schools, but have not yet received a response from either.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT) Shelby Public Schools have been evacuated and are currently inaccessible to the public.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office made the announcement just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024.

No other details have been released.

The Sheriff's Office asks that people avoid the area while law enforcement investigates the incident.

A few minutes later, Shelby Public School District said that it is "working with the Toole County Sheriff's Office regarding a suspicious report."

All remaining activities at the school for Friday have been canceled.

At this point, we do not know what sparked the evacuation.

We will update you if we get more information.