Toole County teen still missing

GREAT FALLS — Fourteen-year old Allison Flores of Shelby is still missing, more than 24 hours after the Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory.

The MEPA was issued at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, on behalf of Toole County Sheriff’s Office.

The MEPA expired after 24 hours, which is standard for all MEPAs, but the agency said on Wednesday that Allison has not been found yet.

She was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Monday, November 20. Law enforcement officers found her abandoned bicycle at a lumber yard.

Allison was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a tan sweater. She is about 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Due to cold weather, there is additional concern for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information about Allison, you're asked to call the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585, or call 911.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

