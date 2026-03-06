Logan Health in Cut Bank recently announced the addition of the WISEWOMAN Program (Well‑Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation) to women in Glacier County and neighboring rural communities.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

WISEWOMAN Program expands in Glacier County and surrounding areas

The federally-funded program offers no‑cost cardiovascular screenings, education, and lifestyle support to eligible women ages 35 to 64 who are uninsured or have high‑deductible insurance plans and meet income requirements at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.