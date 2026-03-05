BlackedOut 406 taxi service is shutting down

BlackedOut406, one of the only taxi services in Great Falls, is shutting down effective Friday, March 6, 2026. That will leave some riders for other options.

Aneesa Coomer reports on how rideshare drivers and a new limo company hope to help fill the gap - watch the video here:

BlackedOut406 taxi services is shutting down

For a city with limited transportation, the change is expected to push more riders toward app-based services and independent drivers.

Jim Kizer, owner of Godzilla406 Rides, says he was surprised by the news.

“I was in a shock, as I think much of the community was when I heard that BlackedOut Taxi was closing,” said Kizer.

Kizer operates Godzilla406 Rides, a licensed rideshare business, and also drives for Uber and Lyft. He started Godzilla406 Rides about five years ago after driving for Uber and Lyft.

He says he wanted to offer something locally owned while still maintaining flexibility in his schedule. At the same time, Kizer says there are clear benefits to using Uber and Lyft. The biggest advantage is name recognition and convenience. Travelers flying into Great Falls or visiting for business are most likely to open an app they already know.

However, while those apps are widely used in Great Falls, they do not always guarantee coverage.

“Usually they’re available… not always,” Kizer said. “The struggle is at 4 in the morning when somebody needs a ride to the airport. There’s not an Uber out there, or may not be. And that’s one of the places that BlackedOut could do because they had people that were paid hourly that were there.”

He said even scheduled rides through the apps are not always guaranteed, noting that drivers can cancel at the last minute, leaving passengers scrambling to find another option.

Unlike a larger taxi company, Kizer runs his operation solo, saying “I’m pretty much a one man show, I’m not wanting to try to duplicate what BlackedOut did”.

Instead, he focuses on flexibility and building relationships with repeat riders. Because customers contact him directly, he is sometimes able to accommodate requests that might not fit neatly within an app-based trip.

“They call me up and they want a ride to the hospital, but then they say, ‘Can we go to McDonald’s on the way home?’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ you know, where maybe as an Uber driver, you can’t do that. To me, being a driver is about more than just driving, it’s really a joy for me. I enjoy giving rides to people and talking to them and getting to know them,” Kizer said.

At the same time, a newly launched limo and party bus service in Great Falls is looking to expand transportation options. Owner Christpher Smith already has a limousine and party bus ready for rental, and the business is currently in talks to purchase some of BlackOut406’s vehicles.

For limo or party bus service, residents can contact Christopher Smith at 406-916-7710.

Residents who would like to schedule a ride with Godzilla406 Rides can contact Jim Kizer directly by phone or text at 406-750-5487. He also continues to accept rides through the Uber and Lyft apps.

As BlackOut406 prepares to close, riders in Great Falls are encouraged to plan ahead for airport trips and late-night rides, as availability may vary depending on driver schedules. Blackedout406 declined to comment on the reason for the closure.