The Chippewa Cree Tribe broke ground on a new tribal administration building that will serve as the central hub for tribal government operations on the Rocky Boy's Reservation. The new facility will bring together departments that are currently scattered across the reservation, creating a centralized location between Box Elder and Rocky Boy for government services.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Chippewa Cree Tribe breaks ground for new facility

"It's kind of huge because we're scattered all over the place and this is right in the center of our reservation. Box Elder to the west and Rocky Boy to the east," said Ted Russette, Rocky Boy Tribal Vice Chairman.

The project marks a historic milestone for the tribe, as it represents the first time the Chippewa Cree Tribe has funded and built a facility specifically for tribal government operations.

"It's kind of a historic event because this is the first time our tribal government has ever built a building for the tribal government. We've always had to repurpose buildings so, tribal members have the opportunity to basically come into a facility that can take care of all of their tribal government needs," said Neal Rosette Sr., Rocky Boy Tribe Planning and Development Director.

Tribal leaders say the new administration building will make government services more accessible to tribal members while fostering unity and pride within the community.

"One of our elders came up and they had a ceremony in the teepee here. And, you know, bless this ground, you know, and ask, ask the Creator for for good luck in building this, you know, this is a historic building for us," Rosette said.

"This is for the people. This will be for our people. They're really excited," Rosette said.

Construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks, with the project timeline spanning approximately 18 months.