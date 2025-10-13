Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day with new significance this year as the state officially recognized the holiday for the first time in its history.

Indigenous Peoples Day is observed in Montana on the second Monday of each October, which is also celebrated as Columbus Day, in accordance with a bill that was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte earlier this year.

The milestone represents nearly a decade of advocacy by Native leaders and lawmakers who worked to ensure Indigenous communities' stories and contributions receive proper recognition and honor from the state.

"People can choose to celebrate this day how they want to, and a lot of our community choose to celebrate it as Indigenous Peoples Day. And it is empowering — we kind of took our day back and it feels good," said Alisa Herodes, Indigenous Peoples Day Committee member.

Montana is home to seven reservations and 12 sovereign tribal nations — from Montana State University:



Kootenai – located on the western side of the state Pend d’Oreille & Salish – located on the western side of the state Confederated Reserve, 1855, Flathead (Salish) – located on the western side of the state Blackfeet & Gros Ventre – located in the north-central part of the state Crow – located in the south-central part of the state Assiniboine – located on the eastern side of the state Hidatsa, Mandan & Arikara – located on the eastern side of the state

The tribes and the names they call themselves are:



Salish / Sélish Pend d’Oreille / Ql̓ispé Kootenai / Ksanka Blackfeet / Niitsitapi (Pikuni) Chippewa (Ojibwe) / Annishinabe Plains Cree / Ne-i-yah-wahk Gros Ventre / A’aninin Assiniboine / Nokado, Nakona Sioux / Lakota, Dakota Northern Cheyenne / Tsetsêhesêstâhase and So'taa'eo'o Crow / Apsáalooke Little Shell Chippewa / Annishinabe and Métis

Montana’s present-day reservations, their tribal capital, and the tribes located on these lands today are:



Flathead Reservation (Pablo) – Salish, Pend d’Orielle, Kootenai tribes

Blackfeet Reservation (Browning) – Blackfeet tribe

Rocky Boy’s Reservation (Rocky Boy Agency) – Chippewa Cree tribe

Fort Belknap Reservation (Ft. Belknap) – Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribe

Fort Peck Reservation (Poplar) – Assiniboine and Sioux tribes

Northern Cheyenne Reservation (Lame Deer) – Northern Cheyenne tribe

Crow Reservation (Crow Agency) – Crow tribe

Little Shell Chippewa Tribal Capital (landless, but headquartered in Great Falls) – Little Shell Band of Chippewa

(OCTOBER 8, 2025) There are several free events coming up in Great Falls to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.



Friday, October 10 : Native American Fashion Show at Heritage Hall (Great Falls College, 2100 16th Avenue South). Event is from 6pm to 8pm and will feature several designers, including Rebekah Jarvey, Belinda Bullshoe, Brocade Black Eagle, Gina Still Smoking, and more.

: Native American Fashion Show at Heritage Hall (Great Falls College, 2100 16th Avenue South). Event is from 6pm to 8pm and will feature several designers, including Rebekah Jarvey, Belinda Bullshoe, Brocade Black Eagle, Gina Still Smoking, and more. Saturday, October 11 : There will be a Round Dance at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) from noon until 4pm. It will feature traditional games, war cry contest, best-dressed auntie and uncle contest, kids crafts, and more. There will also be craft vendors and concessions available.

: There will be a Round Dance at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) from noon until 4pm. It will feature traditional games, war cry contest, best-dressed auntie and uncle contest, kids crafts, and more. There will also be craft vendors and concessions available. Sunday, October 12 : Soup & Story at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) from 1pm to 6pm. The event will feature Native stories, traditional games, crafts, and other activities.

: Soup & Story at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) from 1pm to 6pm. The event will feature Native stories, traditional games, crafts, and other activities. Monday, August 13: Heritage Hall at Great Falls College will host a free feed and a fry bread contest. Guest speakers will include Dr. Lanny Real Bird, Leon Rattler, Natasha Hall, and Jill Falcon Ramaker.

All of the events are free to attend and open to everyone.

For more information, call Priscilla at 406-799-4540 or Alisa at 406-868-7980.

