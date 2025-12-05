Little Shell Tribe presents plan for housing development near Valley View

The Little Shell Tribe presented details for a housing development during a Neighborhood Council 3 meeting on Thursday at Riverview Elementary School in Great Falls.

The Good Medicine development would include more than 100 homes on 18 acres of tribal land on the west side of the Valley View neighborhood. The tribe is requesting that Great Falls annex the land to provide access to city infrastructure.

Tribal leaders said the goal is to expand housing options while maintaining connections to the community.

The proposal drew mixed reactions from residents during the meeting.

"I feel like the neighbors who have invested a ton in Valley View are going to pay for it," Nick Moss said.

"It's all about being a good neighbor," Sarah Crawford said.

After two hours of public comment and discussion, the Neighborhood Council did not offer a recommendation on the proposal.

However, members voted to request a traffic study from the city and a study to determine whether utilities can supply both the new development and existing neighborhoods.

(JULY 16, 2024) Since being federally recognized in December 2019, the Little Shell Tribe, which has enrolled members in Cascade, Glacier, Blaine, and Hill counties, has made it a point of emphasis to develop and construct housing for its members.

Now, that ball has nearly been set in motion, with construction on the first planned Native community in Great Falls expected to begin early 2025.

The 18-acre plot of land, nestled just south of Hill 57 and west of the Valley View subdivision, will prioritize single family units, duplexes, and ADA-accessible housing for enrolled members of the Little Shell tribe.

Renderings are expected to be released sometime in August.

Renderings are expected to showcase wide-open, green spaces, along with park space, gazebos, and more.

“The tribe really wanted to focus on building a community where, it was beautiful and it really brought the community members, together in one spot,” says Sarah Crawford, Housing Director for the Little Shell.

Some of the units will be low-income accessible, and others will be prioritized for senior citizens and veterans.

“This will be the shining star of tribal housing because there is a misconception of what people do see, on reservations,” says Gerald Gray, Chairman of the Little Shell.

The community will be built in phases, rather than all 18 acres developed at once.

The tribe has secured a formal bid from a development firm. The project is funded by the US Department of Housing & Urban Development through the Indian Housing Block Grant Program.

An additional grant of $80,000 from Stockman’s Bank was also provided.