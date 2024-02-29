Native American-owned businesses in Montana receive grant funding

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Commerce announced on February 29, 2024, that $320,000 of grant funding has been allocated to support 26 start-up or expanding Native American businesses in Montana. The funding is made available through the agency's Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant Program.



The agency said in a news release that IEF funding can be used for a variety of activities, such as the purchase of new equipment or the development of a new product line. Awards for individual businesses can be up to $14,000 with a minimum dollar-to-dollar cash or in-kind match.

Here is the list of businesses that will receive funding.

Blackfeet



Paula’s All Occasion Gifts in Browning will receive $14,000 to add a new line of affordable inventory to serve more customers.

Lone Pine Cabins in Browning will receive $14,000 to purchase an additional cabin and finishing material to offer cabin rentals near Duck Lake.

True Grit Tire and Automotive in Billings will receive $12,000 to purchase a hand truck with a crane and additional equipment to increase capacity.

Chippewa Cree



K’s Barbershop in Box Elder will receive $14,000 to purchase a small building structure to convert into a barbershop.

Bobbi’s Boutique in Box Elder will receive $14,000 to purchase a new line of inventory.

Still Here in Box Elder will receive $12,000 to purchase a press, conveyer belt dryer and other equipment/inventory for apparel screen printing.

Confederated Salish & Kootenai



The Ronan Mill in Ronan will receive $14,000 to purchase commercial kitchen equipment to expand and offer coffee and espresso drinks.

Meru Artisan Boutique in Polson will receive $14,000 to purchase commercial kitchen equipment and other business equipment to offer more goods and services.

Hammer Time Construction in Ronan will receive $12,000 to purchase a work vehicle to haul a utility trailer to increase capacity.

Crow



Studio 27 Salon in Billings will receive $14,000 to purchase commercial salon equipment to support the business.

Pitsch Cattle in Crow Agency will receive $14,000 to purchase a large portable corral system to increase productivity.

Wolf Mountain Storage in Crow Agency will receive $12,000 to purchase equipment to start a storage facility.

Fort Belknap



Bishop Services in Harlem will receive $14,000 to purchase an all-terrain vehicle to be used in operations transporting a chemical sprayer and applicator.

Bell Developing in Harlem will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and machinery to expand capabilities.

Carroll Custom Embroidery in Ekalaka will receive $6,000 to purchase machinery and equipment to increase capacity.

406 Native Roots in Billings will receive $5,000 to purchase equipment and inventory to provide services for the new store.

Fort Peck



Hi-Line ATM in Wolf Point will receive $14,000 to purchase and install machines.

G10 Enterprises in Wolf Point will receive $14,000 to purchase building materials to improve real estate.

Nakoda Direct in Wolf Point will receive $12,000 for the purchase of furnishings, technology and selected working capital.

Little Shell



Dragon Well Acupuncture and H.O.P.E. in Floweree will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and technology to increase the capacity of the business.

Rising Wolf Getaway in Butte will receive $14,000 to purchase inventory for production.

First Nations Food in Great Falls will receive $12,000 to purchase a food truck.

Northern Cheyenne



Burritos R Us in Lame Deer will receive $14,000 to purchase commercial kitchen equipment for business.

Speelman Construction in Lame Deer will receive $14,000 to purchase machinery and equipment.

NC Duct Guys in Busby will receive $6,000 to purchase machinery and equipment.

Sage & Oats in Helena will receive $5,000 to purchase furnishings and technology.

Eligible applicants for IEF grant funding include enrolled members of the eight federally recognized tribes in Montana. Each year, a total of $320,000 of IEF program funding is available to support Native American businesses in Montana.

The IEF is one of four financial assistance programs under Commerce’s Office of Indian Country Economic Development. Other funding opportunities include the Native American Business Advisors, Tribal Tourism and Native American Collateral Support grant programs.

