Workshops aim to help Indian Equity Fund applicants

GREAT FALLS — The Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant is a grant to assist a start-up or expanding Native American business in Montana.

This money can be used for a variety of activities such as the purchase of new equipment or the development of a new product line.

The grants serve as a support for Native American businesses in Montana, whether they’re startups or in a phase of expansion.

To be eligible, you need to be an enrolled member of a Montana tribe.

A total of $320,000 is available to fund Native American businesses in Montana.

Workshops to help applicants will be held in Great Falls on July 30th and in Browning August 6th.

The training will help applicants navigate through the ins and outs of the Indian Equity Fund Grant tailored for small businesses.

Click here to register for the Great Falls workshop. Click here to register for the Browning workshop.

Click here for more information about the grants.

