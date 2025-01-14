Central Montana digs out from winter storm

In the video above, Tommy Lynch reports from Lewistown, where residents are still digging out from a big dumping of snow over the weekend. The town officially received two feet of snow.

Lewistown Public Schools will again be closed on Tuesday: "Lewistown Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 as we are not able to provide bus service and safe access to our school buildings. We want to give the city and school more time to deal with snow removal. We plan to resume normal classes on Wednesday, January 15, 2025."

School in Geyser has also been canceled for Tuesday.

