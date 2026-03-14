Major snow storm hits Fergus County

After weeks of relatively dry winter weather, a sudden blast of heavy snow has blanketed Fergus County with several feet of accumulation, prompting coordinated response efforts from emergency crews across the region.

The late-season storm caught many residents by surprise, quickly covering roads and neighborhoods throughout Lewistown and surrounding rural areas.

Brianna Juneau reports from Lewistown - watch the video here:

Fergus County braces for major snow storm

While the snow has created difficult travel conditions, officials say preparation and communication between departments has helped keep emergency response running smoothly.

Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson said agencies across the county had already been discussing potential storm response as winter conditions continued to shift in recent weeks.

“Even though we’ve had some drier weather lately, we know storms can show up quickly this time of year,” Sheriff Peterson said. “There have been ongoing conversations between departments to make sure everyone is prepared if something like this happens.”

Those discussions included coordination between law enforcement, road crews, fire departments, and emergency management officials to ensure resources could be deployed quickly if conditions worsened.

Steve Fanning, the county’s Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator, said planning ahead is key when storms bring significant snowfall in a short amount of time.

“We’ve been talking with all the agencies involved in emergency response,” Fanning said. “When storms like this hit, it’s important that everyone knows their role so we can respond efficiently and keep people safe.”

Fanning noted that the biggest concerns during heavy snow events often include blocked roadways and ensuring emergency vehicles can reach those who need help.

In the city of Lewistown, crews are also putting new parking zoning rules to the test for the first time. The updated regulations are designed to keep vehicles off certain streets during snow events, allowing plows to clear routes more efficiently without burying parked cars.

City officials say the new rules appear to be working well so far.

“That's done wonders for them because now they can go down the street and one side's bare and they can just plow down that, the next day, the other side is bare instead of putting cars behind berms, which typically happens,” Fanning explained. “I think that has been beneficial for the community.”

With fewer vehicles lining the streets, plow operators have been able to move through neighborhoods more easily and clear snow more effectively.

Community response to the new system has also been positive during its first day in effect, with many residents moving vehicles to designated areas to help crews keep roadways open.

As the storm continues to move through the region, emergency officials encourage residents to stay aware of road conditions, give plows plenty of room to work, and continue following parking restrictions while crews clear the streets.

Despite the sudden snowfall, local leaders say the coordinated response across Fergus County shows how preparation and cooperation can make a major winter storm more manageable for the entire community.

