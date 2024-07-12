Gigantic Warm Spring near Lewistown is a popular spot on hot summer days

LEWISTOWN — For decades, Gigantic Warm Spring near Lewistown is a popular spot during the hot summer days.

“It's not warm. It's 68 degrees all the time, year-round,” Lewistown resident Jill Reed said as she relaxed on the crystal-clear water. “On a hot day, it's very refreshing.”

MTN News

The spring is located outside of town, on land owned by the Vanek family, who opened it to the public in the early 1940s.

“My grandmother, Marie Vanek, she sat at the booth up there all summer long and just collected from people that came down," Alan Vanek said. "I was born here, raised here. My grandfather bought this in 1938.”

The Vanek family has always offered a low price to enjoy the self-proclaimed largest warm spring in the world.

“I found a sign up in one of the buildings, a handmade sign, that said, 'Admission 10 cents per car.' So, if that gives you any idea of what the time period was, it was a long time ago,” Vanek said. “It’s close (to Lewistown), it’s cheap and it’s pretty nice.”

MTN News

The prices have risen since the 10 cents per car to $5 for an adult and $3 for kids 5 years old and older. It is free for kids under 5 years old.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for people to come out here and cool off,” said Lewistown resident Scott Perkins. “I was a little kid, probably eight years old or something. Came out here with my parents at first.”

MTN News

The hidden gem is a spot that many Lewistown locals take pride in, and they hope others will, too, if they make the trek to the Gigantic Warm Spring on the Vanek's Paradise Ranch.

“It's just a beautiful place and you know, keep it beautiful,” Reed said.

Located 15 miles northwest of Lewistown on the Denton highway, the cost is $5 for adults; $3 for kids ages 5 to 17; and free for kids under 5 years old.

