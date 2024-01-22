Ice rink is a labor of love for Lewistown

An ice rink in Lewistown created and maintained by volunteers has drawn the community together for nearly 15 years.

Residents have been skating together for free since the ice rink opened, and today the rink draws not only hockey teams but the many volunteers who do everything to keep it open and running.

It's the kind of experience that Lewistown Parks and Recreation said is unique to small towns.

Everything at the rink is 100% donated and volunteer labor, including the Zamboni that was found sitting on cinder blocks and brought back to life.

Supporters said the benefits go beyond the fun and encourage teamwork, lessons that will continue across generations.



