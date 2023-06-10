Ken Burns promotes new documentary: 'The American Buffalo'

Bison, an animal synonymous with the American West, are being highlighted by Ken Burns, one of the top names in documentary filmmaking.

Burns and other people involved in “The American Buffalo” are doing some promotion in Montana this week.

On Friday, they were in Lewistown at the American Prairie Reserve’s National Discovery Center, where visitors were able to get brief sneak peaks of the film every 15 minutes.

The two-part, four-hour film has been in production for four years.

It’s a story spanning more than 10,000 years, taking viewers across some of North America’s most iconic landscapes, including Montana.

It chronicles the story of how bison became highly revered among native nations to its near extinction to the remarkable efforts to save the species from extermination.

Burns explained, “Being drawn to the American West again and again and again, we ran across the story of the buffalo, and it was our opportunity to sort of unite all the various disparate parts of the body that we told in various films in one film, and that would be able to merge it with the way in which its story is is so intertwined with the story of native peoples in the United States.”

The American Buffalo will be broadcast on PBS on October 16th and 17th.

