Winter Fair kicks off in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN — The Winter Fair in Lewistown kicked off on Friday, January 26th. Between 1500 and 2500 people are expected to attend through Sunday.

With more than 20 events including a chili cook-off, skijoring, craft vendors, fiddling contests and more, there’s something for everyone.

There is no admission fee to get in, though some events may have a ticket price attached. The fair is entirely volunteer based and there are no paid employees.

“Without our volunteer base in Lewistown, we cannot do winter fair,” says Chris Cooler the superintendent for the trade show.

