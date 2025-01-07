GREAT FALLS — The building of the Choteau Acantha newspaper was hit by fire on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. There were no injuries reported.

The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the structure fire at at 216 First Avenue North.

Fire damages Choteau business; no injuries

The newspaper said on Facebook that firefighters from Choteau and Fairfield kept the fire from spreading to homes on either side of the Acantha building, which is a one-floor cinderblock structure with a boiler heating system, but the fire heavily damaged the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, nor is there yet an estimate of the amount of damage.

We will update you when we get more information.

