Latigo & Lace will shut down if a buyer can't be found

AUGUSTA — The town of Augusta is close to losing one of its most recognized stores after 32 years of business - if Latigo & Lace cannot find a buyer soon, they will be closing their doors forever in 2025.

Christie Levine, owner of Latigo & Lace, bought the store in 2012 after deciding to quit her job to make sure the store stayed in business.

“It was somewhat of an impulse buy,” Levine said.

Now Levine is moving on to new things, and the future of the store is unclear.

She said, "The store has been a special place, not just for Augusta, but for a lot of people who create artwork in the state of Montana.”

While mingling around the store, MTN News met Sara Walsh, who was one of the original six women to open Latigo & Lace back in 1992.

“It is bittersweet,” Walsh said, speaking on its potential closing.



When Walsh sold the store to Levine, she didn’t know it would last another decade.

“Thirty-two years is a long time for a store like this to survive in a town of 350 people,” Walsh said.

Even with the cloud of uncertainty, Levine feels grateful for the experience as a whole.

“Thank you to all the people who supported Latigo over the number of years,” Levine said.

You can call Latigo and Lace to learn more at 406-562-3665.

Latigo & Lace is being sold by Uncommon Ground real estate agent Jill Burger at 406-949 5523.