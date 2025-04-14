Man kills charging grizzly bear near Dupuyer

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced on Monday that a man shot and killed a charging grizzly bear near Dupuyer on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The agency said in a news release that like many Montanans do this time of year, the man was shed hunting. He was searching for antlers on a brushy hillside when he first saw a bear.

As he was leaving the area, the bear charged him at close range; he shot and killed the bear.

Fortunately, the man was not injured.

FWP says that the bear was an adult female grizzly in good condition with no history of conflict and was estimated to be 13 years old, and weighed about 250 pounds.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.