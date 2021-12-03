There’s A New Peanuts Holiday Movie Coming Out This Year

The Peanuts characters have been giving us holiday cheer for more than 50 years with specials for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, but we have yet to have a cartoon special for the holiday that ends the season: New Year’s Eve.

That will change this year, as AppleTV+ has just announced “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne,” a brand-new Peanuts holiday special and the first original holiday special for the streaming service.

Hitting the streaming service on Friday, Dec. 10, the special follows Lucy, who experiences a disappointing Christmas because her grandmother couldn’t visit. Lucy then decides to throw “the best New Year’s Eve party ever” for the entire Peanuts gang, while Charlie Brown, meanwhile, struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.

You can watch the trailer for the new special below:

While “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are also on AppleTV+, if you don’t have the streaming service, you can still catch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Apple TV+ acquired the rights to the specials in 2020, but viewers had become used to catching the Peanuts Gang on free, over-the-air broadcast TV networks since 1965. First airing on CBS, the specials moved to ABC in 2000, where they remained for 20 years. Following backlash from fans after decades of being able to watch the shows for free, PBS announced it will air the specials one time during the holiday season.

Looking for more holiday programming? Freeform’s schedule is jam-packed with old and new favorites, from “Home Alone” and “The Santa Clause” to “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and 1968’s “The Little Drummer Boy.”

This year’s holiday programming is not all just for the kids (and kids at heart), however. You’ll find dozens of new holiday romance movies from The Hallmark Channel, and this year, even Comedy Central is getting in on the fun with a film that actually pokes some fun at Hallmark movies. Starring Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch, Comedy Central describes “A Clüsterfünke Christmas” as “a holiday TV movie with all the hunky lumberjacks and uptight businesswomen fans could want.” It premiers Saturday, Dec. 4.

