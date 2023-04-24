Rally attendees urge Montana House Speaker to recognize transgender Representative

HELENA — On Monday, supporters of Montana state representative Zoey Zephyr of Missoula rallied in front of the Capitol in Helena and delivered a petition to Montana House Speaker Matt Regier's office.

The petition urges Regier to recognize Zephyr on the House floor.

Tensions have escalated since the conservative Montana Freedom Caucus called for Zephyr's censure following comments during a debate on amendments to a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors in the state.

During the debate Zephyr told lawmakers that if they voted for the bill: "I hope the next time there is an invocation, when you bow your head in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

While Regier did not officially censure Zephyr, who is a transgender woman, she has not been allowed to speak on the House floor since last week.

At noon on Monday, supporters delivered a petition to Speaker Regier with more than 3,000 names in support of Zephyr. Supporters stretched the document from the Montana House to the Capitol rotunda.

