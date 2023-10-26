1 dead, 1 injured in a crash in Sanders County

MISSOULA — A 47-year-old man from Spokane, Washington, died in a crash on Montana Highway 135 in Sanders County on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 1:20 a.m. near Quinn’s Hot Springs outside of Paradise.

According to the MHP, the one-vehicle crash happened when the victim — who was a passenger in the vehicle — grabbed the steering wheel, causing it to go off the right side of the road.

The vehicle began to slide and hit a large tree on the passenger’s side before flipping onto its side.

The passenger died at the scene.

The driver — a 20-year-old woman from Sedro Wooley, Washington — was taken to Clark Fork Valley Hospital following the crash; the nature and extent of her injuries have not been released.

MHP states alcohol and drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.

