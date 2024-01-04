1 dead, 1 injured in Gallatin County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

At about 1:26 a.m., Gallatin County Dispatch began receiving calls of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 at mile marker 294. The suspect vehicle was reportedly westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the suspect vehicle "subsequently caused a head-on collision with another vehicle at mile marker 278."

The driver of the second vehicle - a 22-year-old Townsend native currently residing in Belgrade - died at the scene; the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The person's name has not yet been released.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the suspect, nor indicated the nature or severity of the person's injuries.

There is no word at this point as to whether alcohol or drugs were involved, nor whether either driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, with the assistance of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update you if we get more information.

