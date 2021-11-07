1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Laurel

LAUREL — A head-on crash east of Laurel left a man dead and a woman injured on Saturday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The MHP crash report said the crash happened at around 11 p.m. on westbound Interstate 90, east of Strauch Road at mile marker 436.

The report said a 55-year-old Billings man driving a Hyundai Tucson "more than likely" entered the interstate at the Laurel on-ramp and was driving east in the westbound lanes.

The Hyundai crashed into a GMC Sierra driven by a 31-year-old Roundup woman in the westbound passing lane. Both vehicles came to rest in the passing lane, according to the report.

The man died at the scene; the woman was life-flighted with injuries. No further information was available about her current condition or where she was taken.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor, according to the MHP report. Other details, including the identities of the people involved in the crash, have not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.