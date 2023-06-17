1 dead, 1 injured in Pondera County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Heart Butte on Friday, June 16, 2023.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the two people were northbound in a Ford pickup truck at about 11 p.m. near the intersection of BIA Route 1 and Crystal Road.
The driver was entering a left-hand curve at a high rate of speed and the truck went off the road to the right. The driver the apparently over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate and slide off the road, rolling twice.
The driver of the truck, a 51-year old man, died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point. According to the MHP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, a 20-year old woman, was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby clinic; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP says the woman was wearing a seatbelt.
The MHP says that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash and are continuing to investigate.
We will update you if we get more information.
