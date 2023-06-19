1 person dead, 2 injured in Flathead County crash

KALISPELL - One person died and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 77-year-old man from Polson died in the crash, which happened just after 2:45 p.m. near Marion on Friday, June 16, 2023.

MHP reports the victim was turning left onto Highway 2 from Violet Bay when he lost control of his BMW and hit a motorhome that then rolled over.

A pickup truck then hit the BMW.

A 74-year-old man and woman from Libby who were in the pickup were injured in the crash and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The 77-year old man was flown to Logan Health where he was later pronounced dead; his name has not yet been released.

According to the MHP, impaired driving and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The MHP says that the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt; all others involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

We will update you if we get more information.



