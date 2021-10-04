A man is dead and several people were injured after a moose collided with their vehicle in Jefferson County on Sunday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old man from Clancy was driving south on Montana Highway 69 at around 7:50 p.m. when it happened.

A 21-year-old Clancy woman was a passenger in the vehicle, along with a 24-year-old woman, a five-year-old girl, and a four-year-old boy, all of Whitehall.

A moose entered the roadway around mile marker 10, north of Cardwell and east of the Golden Sunlight Mine. The driver was unable to avoid a collision, according to the MHP crash report.

The report said the moose rolled on top of the vehicle after impact, causing the interior of the vehicle to collide with the man. The vehicle came to rest blocking the northbound lane. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The two women and two children were taken to St. James Hospital in Butte and later released.

The people involved in the crash were not identified, and no other details have been released at this point.

