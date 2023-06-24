Watch Now
1 person dead, another injured in Lincoln County crash

Posted at 6:37 PM, Jun 23, 2023
MISSOULA - A 21-year-old Livingston man died on Friday, June 23, 2023, following a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 in Troy.

According to the MHP, the driver of a Saturn Ion — a 21-year-old man from Troy — was "traveling a high rate of speed" as the driver of a Dodge Durango was pulling out from the Town Pump.

The driver of the Saturn swerved to avoid the Durango, lost control of his vehicle, and hit the passenger's side of the Durango.

A passenger in the Saturn was taken to the hospital where he later passed away; the man's name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Saturn was injured in the crash; the nature and extent of injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, impaired driving is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

