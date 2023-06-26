Young man dead, another injured in Powder River County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young man died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Powder River County on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The crash happened at about 3:25 a.m. near mile marker 92 of US Highway 212, about 12 miles southeast of Broadus.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the pickup truck with two occupants was northbound on US 212 when it went off the right side of the road.

The driver re-entered the road, crossed the center line, and over-corrected, and the truck went off the right side of the road again, causing it to overturn and roll.

The 19-year old male driver from Ashland died at the scene.

The 20-year old male passenger from Ekalaka was injured and taken to a hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The name of the man who died has not been released, nor has the current condition of the man who was injured.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved, but said that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter