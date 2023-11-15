1 person dead, 1 injured after vehicle collides with a deer

GREAT FALLS — A 17-year old boy died and a 20-year old man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Meagher County on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

It happened just after 7 a.m. along State Highway 294 near mile marker #1.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the two were westsbound in a Chevy pickup truck when a deer ran into the road.

The 20-year old driver swerved to avoid the deer, but the truck hit the deerand lost traction.

The driver over-corrected, causing the truck to spin and roll.

The 17-year old passenger was partially ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The 20-year old man was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash. Both men were from Martinsdale.

The name of the teen has not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

