Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

1 person dead, 1 injured in a crash in Flathead County

1 person dead, 1 injured in a crash in Flathead County
MTN News
1 person dead, 1 injured in a crash in Flathead County
Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 14:04:06-04

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old woman from Idaho died and a 22-year-old Kalispell man was injured in the crash.

It happened just before noon on U.S. Highway 2 near mile marker 103, close to the town of Marion.

The MHP says that GMC Arcadia driven by the woman from Idaho was eastbound on Highway 2 when her vehicle partially drifted into the westbound lane and struck a Chevy Silverado head-on.

The Idaho woman — who was wearing a lap belt but not her shoulder belt, according to the MHP — died at the scene.

The Kalispell man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was flown via ALERT Helicopter to Logan Health with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The MHP report indicates that speed and/or impaired driving were not factors in the crash.

The name of the woman who died has not been released. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App