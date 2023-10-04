1 person dead, 1 injured in a crash in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old woman from Idaho died and a 22-year-old Kalispell man was injured in the crash.

It happened just before noon on U.S. Highway 2 near mile marker 103, close to the town of Marion.

The MHP says that GMC Arcadia driven by the woman from Idaho was eastbound on Highway 2 when her vehicle partially drifted into the westbound lane and struck a Chevy Silverado head-on.

The Idaho woman — who was wearing a lap belt but not her shoulder belt, according to the MHP — died at the scene.

The Kalispell man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was flown via ALERT Helicopter to Logan Health with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The MHP report indicates that speed and/or impaired driving were not factors in the crash.

The name of the woman who died has not been released. We will update you if we get more information.