1 person dead, 1 injured in Chouteau County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Chouteau County on Monday, December 2, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 5:45 p.m. along US Highway 87 between Fort Benton and Loma, near mile marker 47.

Chouteau County Search & Rescue said in a news release that one person died, and one person was taken from the scene via ambulance.

The name of the person who died has not been released at this point.

In addition to Chouteau County SAR, the following agencies also responded: Chouteau County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Benton Ambulance, Montana Highway Patrol, and Loma Fire.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

