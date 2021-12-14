1 person dead, 1 injured in crash in Sweet Grass County

(UPDATE) The MHP says that the 2003 Jeep Cherokee was exiting the road to the right and the driver over-corrected, causing the Jeep to go into a broadside slide. The Jeep then rotated and rolled several times.

The MHP said that neither person was wearing a seatbelt, and noted that the road was clear and dry at the time of the crash. Impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor.

The MHP also is investigating the possible involvement of two semi trucks in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) One person died and another was injured on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. at mile marker 370 near Big Timber, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronnenberg said in a news release .

The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Manhattan in Gallatin County, died in the crash, and a 25-year old male passenger was seriously injured.

Both occupants were thrown from the from the vehicle by the force of the crash; the woman died at the scene.

The male occupant was flown to a hospital in Billings; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The names of the victims have not been released.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Ronnenberg said the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.