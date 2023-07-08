1 person dead, 1 injured in crash near Gallatin Gateway

A 50-year-old Bozeman man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway that closed both lanes of traffic for several hours on Friday, July 7, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The man was driving south in a GMC Yukon on Highway 191 when he veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Freightliner Cascadia near mile marker 71.

The report says the Yukon became fully engulfed in flames after impact.

The man died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 66-year-old Utah man, was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The report notes alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The MHP is continuing to investigate; we will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter